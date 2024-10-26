India's Groundbreaking Health Research Initiatives Launched

In a bid to position India at the vanguard of global health research, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the launch of five major health research initiatives by the Department of Health Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR). The projects are part of a strategic 100-day agenda geared towards establishing a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, as stated in an official release.

During the inauguration, JP Nadda emphasized the transformative potential of these initiatives, stating, "These groundbreaking efforts reflect our commitment to fostering a healthier, self-reliant India. Investing in indigenous innovation and advanced research is crucial for tackling pressing health challenges proficiently." Echoing his sentiments, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of DHR and Director-General of ICMR, remarked, "The 'First in the World' Challenge, among other initiatives, empowers our scientists to develop pioneering technologies for global benefit. Our aim is to cultivate a research-rich environment enhancing health outcomes and global standing in medical research."

The "First in the World" Challenge, inspired by the triumphs of Chandrayaan-3, sets a platform for high-stakes, innovative health technology development. This initiative targets funding for projects at various stages, from conceptualization to final product, aiming to generate unprecedented global health solutions.

Further, the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) will witness the transformation of existing Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratories into advanced Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratories. This upgrade will include bacteriology, mycology, and parasitology, substantially enhancing diagnostic capabilities. The launch of the ICMR Data Repository marks another leap forward, offering a secure, centralized bank of high-quality datasets to ensure data integrity and privacy.

Complementing these efforts is the UNNATI Initiative, which targets the establishment of India-specific growth standards for children, correcting the current limitations marked by WHO benchmarks. Addressing the treatment for rare diseases, ICMR is focusing on making therapies for conditions like Gaucher Disease and Sickle Cell Disease more affordable and accessible through ongoing studies, ranging from clinical trials to the design phase, to lessen India's reliance on imported treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)