India's Health Revolution: PM-ABHIM's Unprecedented Initiatives

Niti Aayog member VK Paul has emphasized the groundbreaking measures underway as part of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). According to Paul, this initiative is making significant investments in primary and secondary healthcare to bolster the nation's health infrastructure against future pandemics.

Paul revealed that PM-ABHIM is backed by a Rs 64,000 crore budget, describing the project as unprecedented. The plan includes the establishment of Block Public Health units and labs across all districts, and 600 Integrated Public Health Units are in the pipeline. Additionally, 30 branches of the National Centre for Disease Control and regional centers for the National Institute of Virology are being developed.

Furthermore, the mission anticipates creating 30,000 critical care beds throughout India's healthcare system, enhancing secondary healthcare capacity through new critical care hospital blocks. Efforts are underway to launch the National Institute of One Health, a concept bridging sectors to address health, productivity, and conservation challenges. This initiative aligns with recommendations from the Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council's 21st meeting, which advocated for a unified National One Health Mission.

