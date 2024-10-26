Toxic Foam Returns to Yamuna: Political Blame Game Ensues

Thick, toxic foam was again observed on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj on Saturday, raising alarms over consistent high pollution levels in Delhi. However, the city's air quality saw a mild improvement from Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 237, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

On Friday, the AQI stood at 283. Following a protest by BJP against the pollution in the Yamuna, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain claimed that the industrial waste polluting the river originates from neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, not Delhi. He noted there are no water-polluting industries within the city.

Jain, recently released on bail in a money laundering case, stressed that industrial waste flows into Yamuna from regions like Gurgaon and Sonipat, rather than Delhi. He also highlighted the role of a UP Jal Nigam-managed barrage near Kalindi Kunj, suggesting that opening all its gates could help mitigate foam accumulation.

On October 24, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva protested the situation by taking a dip in the river, criticizing the AAP-led government's handling of both air and water pollution. Meanwhile, on October 22, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena shared images of the foam, urging authorities to focus on solving the crisis rather than offering excuses.

