Punjab Farmers Protest: Indefinite Roadblocks Over Paddy Procurement Issues
Farmers in Punjab, under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are protesting against slow paddy procurement by blocking roads in various districts. The protests, which began Saturday, emphasize economic struggles due to inadequate crop lifting and stubble burning penalties. Leaders appeal to Prime Minister Modi for intervention.
In Punjab, farmers under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are staging indefinite roadblocks to protest against sluggish paddy procurement. The movement, taking place across key highways like Sangrur-Bathinda and Moga-Ferozepur, underscores mounting tensions over agricultural policies impacting the region's economy.
Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urged Prime Minister Modi to address the farmers' urgent concerns, pointing out that the current impasse not only threatens timely crop sowing but also jeopardizes Punjab's agriculture-driven economy. The protest asserts demands for equitable rice miller negotiations and highlights fertilizer shortages and stubble burning penalties as critical issues.
Traffic disruptions have been reported as police reroute vehicles to bypass blockaded routes. The ruling AAP accuses the BJP-led Centre of neglecting foodgrain stock evacuation, while opposition parties criticize the Bhagwant Mann government for inadequate paddy handling at local mandis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
