Vice-President Dhankhar Highlights Dharma's Role in Indian Culture at 'Namah Shivaya' Parayan

In a compelling address at the 'Namah Shivaya' Parayan, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored Dharma's pivotal role as the bedrock of Indian culture. Speaking in Bengaluru, he articulated that Dharma guides life's every aspect, serving as both path and destination, and extending to divine realms.

Vice-President Dhankhar lauded Sanatana values for embodying empathy, compassion, and inclusivity, hailing the event as profoundly impactful. Highlighting the continuity of Vedic chanting as one of the world's oldest oral traditions, he commended its power to connect people to ancestral wisdom and promote mental peace with its rhythmic resonance.

He noted the sophisticated organization of Vedic verses, emphasizing the oral transmission of knowledge through the ages, which showcases the intellect of ancient Indian scholars. The Vice-President also celebrated India's unity through diversity, affirming the country's unmatched inclusiveness in embracing varied cultural traditions over time.

Recognizing India's role as the cradle of major world religions, Dhankhar reflected on attempts to erode its cultural integrity, underscoring its unbreakable spirit. He credited Adi Shankaracharya with revitalizing India's spiritual landscape, urging that attendees at the Parayan act as custodians of this rich heritage.

Dhankhar asserted that the purpose of wealth creation should support human welfare, aligning with spiritual and ethical principles, ensuring fairness and equality across society. He emphasized that adherence to Dharma eliminates societal inequity and cautioned against self-centered pursuits of wealth, aligning business ethics with spiritual values.

