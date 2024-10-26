Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Natural Maize Farming Initiative

Himachal Pradesh begins purchasing maize under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, aiming to support sustainable agriculture. On the inaugural day, 528 quintals were bought from 295 farmers. This initiative encourages natural farming, avoiding chemical fertilizers, ensuring environmental protection and health benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious move to support sustainable agriculture, Himachal Pradesh commenced the procurement of maize cultivated through natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana on Friday.

On the first day, the state government acquired 528 quintals of maize from 295 farmers, with purchase activities mainly starting post-noon. Quantities purchased varied across districts, with Hamirpur recording 115.67 quintals and Solan 45.26 quintals.

Designed to enhance the use of eco-friendly farming practices, the initiative will initially see 508 metric tonnes of maize bought from 3,218 certified natural farmers across the state. Officials encourage farmers to embrace collective farming for better utilization of natural farming benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

