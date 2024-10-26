Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Natural Maize Farming Initiative

In an ambitious move to support sustainable agriculture, Himachal Pradesh commenced the procurement of maize cultivated through natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana on Friday.

On the first day, the state government acquired 528 quintals of maize from 295 farmers, with purchase activities mainly starting post-noon. Quantities purchased varied across districts, with Hamirpur recording 115.67 quintals and Solan 45.26 quintals.

Designed to enhance the use of eco-friendly farming practices, the initiative will initially see 508 metric tonnes of maize bought from 3,218 certified natural farmers across the state. Officials encourage farmers to embrace collective farming for better utilization of natural farming benefits.

