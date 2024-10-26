Noida Police Arrest Man for Sharing Dawood Ibrahim's Photo Online

Noida police have taken into custody a man accused of uploading an image of notorious mafia figure Dawood Ibrahim on his social media account. The arrest, confirmed on Saturday, highlights the ongoing challenges of monitoring online activities.

The suspect, identified as Junaid alias Rehan, resides in Sector-9 and reportedly posted the contentious photo on his Facebook profile. Such actions have raised concerns over the potential to incite communal tensions.

A case has been registered against Junaid under section 196 (1) (B) of the BNS act, which pertains to disrupting harmony among communities, leading to his subsequent arrest, police sources confirmed.

