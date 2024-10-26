Left Menu

Noida Police Arrest Man for Sharing Dawood Ibrahim's Photo Online

A man from Noida was arrested for allegedly uploading a mafia leader's picture on his social media profile. The accused, identified as Junaid, faces charges for disturbing community harmony under section 196 (1) (B).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:47 IST
Noida Police Arrest Man for Sharing Dawood Ibrahim's Photo Online
Arrested accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida police have taken into custody a man accused of uploading an image of notorious mafia figure Dawood Ibrahim on his social media account. The arrest, confirmed on Saturday, highlights the ongoing challenges of monitoring online activities.

The suspect, identified as Junaid alias Rehan, resides in Sector-9 and reportedly posted the contentious photo on his Facebook profile. Such actions have raised concerns over the potential to incite communal tensions.

A case has been registered against Junaid under section 196 (1) (B) of the BNS act, which pertains to disrupting harmony among communities, leading to his subsequent arrest, police sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024