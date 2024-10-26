Rajasthan's Aviation Milestone: A New Era with Jaipur's International Terminal

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma marked a momentous occasion by inaugurating Jaipur International Airport's Terminal 1, heralded as a symbol of the state's progress and development. The event was attended by Jeet Adani, Director of Airports from the Adani Group, highlighting the terminal's importance.

This international terminal, the first of its kind in Rajasthan, is designed with a fusion of modern amenities and the state's rich cultural traditions. Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that this facility will significantly enhance passenger experiences, especially ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan State Investment Summit in December, which is expected to draw global attention.

He further outlined future expansion plans for Jaipur Airport, noting its current capacity of 65 lakh, which is projected to grow to 3 crore 80 lakh in the coming years. Sharma reassured efforts to boost investment and tourism in Rajasthan, anticipating that the revamped terminal will play a vital role in attracting both.

