Assam CM Criticizes Congress Over BJP Worker’s Murder Amid Poll Violence

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has accused Congress of orchestrating violence following the tragic death of a BJP worker in Samaguri. The incident has intensified the political tensions ahead of the by-elections for five assembly seats in Assam, set for November 13, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:20 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday leveled serious allegations against Congress, claiming that a BJP worker from Samaguri was killed by Congress supporters, further accusing the party of inciting poll-related violence and threatening the fabric of democracy.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the BJP worker, Bipul Saikia, and vowed that those responsible for the crime would face justice. His statement underscored his belief that Congress was undermining democracy under the guise of preserving it.

The incident occurs as political tensions escalate ahead of the by-elections in Assam, with the BJP having already announced candidates for various constituencies. The elections are scheduled for November 13, with results to follow on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

