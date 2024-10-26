Left Menu

Punjab's Fertiliser Fix: Chief Minister Mann's Plea for Timely DAP Supply

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the Chemical and Fertiliser Minister to ensure full supply of DAP fertiliser by November 15 for the wheat cultivation season. Mann stressed the significance of DAP for the state, which contributes majorly to India's wheat supply, amid global supply challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:35 IST
fertiliser
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged the Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister, JP Nadda, to ensure that the state receives its full allocation of DAP fertiliser by November 15.

Addressing Nadda at his residence, Mann emphasized that Punjab supplies around 50% of wheat to the national food pool, underscoring the essential role of DAP in wheat cultivation. The state requires 4.80 lakh tonnes of DAP this year but has only received 3.30 lakh metric tonnes so far, a shortfall he describes as inadequate.

Mann acknowledged the global supply challenges, aggravated by the Ukraine war, as 70% of DAP is imported. However, he demanded that Punjab be prioritized due to its early requirement. This, he argued, would ensure a smooth sowing season, supporting national food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

