BJP Sets Stage for Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Development and Strategic Alliances at Forefront

As Jharkhand gears up for elections, BJP candidate Babu Lal Soren vows to tackle migration and boost health services. The party, supported by key leaders including Modi, unveils their star campaigners and announces alliances to contest the elections. Key development issues remain a prime focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:29 IST
BJP candidate Babu Lal Soren (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, Babu Lal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren and BJP candidate from Ghatshila assembly, has pledged to prioritize development. Speaking to ANI, Soren emphasized tackling migration and improving employment opportunities for local workers.

He highlighted his commitment to arresting migration and promised to enhance healthcare accessibility by arranging ambulances in every Panchayat. "We will put a stop to migration and focus on health by providing an ambulance in every Panchayat and sub-health center. Digital education initiatives are also on the agenda," Soren remarked.

Soren also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda for their support. The BJP, aiming to make significant electoral gains, has revealed its list of 40-star campaigners, featuring eminent leaders like Modi and Shah, to rally support across the state.

The party has announced its first list of 66 candidates for the polls, while forming alliances with AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Among the candidates are state chief Babulal Marandi and several other notable leaders, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

