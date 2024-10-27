Kanpur Trainer Arrested for Shocking Murder Near Magistrate's Residence
A gym trainer in Kanpur was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman after a heated argument and burying her body near the District Magistrate's residence. The incident, which occurred on June 24, was revealed by the accused during police interrogation, says DCP East Shravan Kumar Singh.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a gym trainer in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended for allegedly murdering a woman and concealing her body near the residence of the Kanpur District Magistrate. The arrest was made public by police authorities on Saturday night.
The violent episode reportedly took place on June 24, following a heated argument between the accused trainer and the victim, who regularly visited the gym. The motive behind the fatal confrontation remains unclear, but officials emphasize the seriousness of the offence.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Shravan Kumar Singh, disclosed that the trainer attempted to mislead investigators. However, during a rigorous interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing the precise location where he had buried the body. Additional details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanpur
- trainer
- murder
- arrest
- District Magistrate
- investigation
- police
- interrogation
- crime
- burial
ALSO READ
High-Speed Mishap: Darbhanga Express Collision Sparks Investigation
Five labourers killed as soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.
Swift Police Response Saves Life in Distress
Tragic Custody Death Sparks Allegations Against Police
Punjab Police Seizes 10.40 kg Heroin in High-Speed Chase