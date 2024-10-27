Kanpur Trainer Arrested for Shocking Murder Near Magistrate's Residence

In a shocking incident, a gym trainer in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended for allegedly murdering a woman and concealing her body near the residence of the Kanpur District Magistrate. The arrest was made public by police authorities on Saturday night.

The violent episode reportedly took place on June 24, following a heated argument between the accused trainer and the victim, who regularly visited the gym. The motive behind the fatal confrontation remains unclear, but officials emphasize the seriousness of the offence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Shravan Kumar Singh, disclosed that the trainer attempted to mislead investigators. However, during a rigorous interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing the precise location where he had buried the body. Additional details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)