Tripura's Rubber Mission: Boosting Livelihoods and Sustainability

The Tripura government is considering a five-year extension of its successful 'Chief Minister's Rubber Mission,' initiated in 2021-22, and now set to conclude by 2025-26.

So far, the program has engaged 56,400 families and covered 46,086 hectares in the first four years, attributed to the support from Automated Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), which provided free saplings, and the Tripura Welfare Department offering fertilizers and fencing.

Director of Tribal Welfare, Subhasish Das, reports the program's popularity in hilly regions, with further plans to include additional 60,000 hectares and families after its promising outcomes on financial sustainability. The initiative has even attracted participation from former militants and is complemented by rubber processing and skill development centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)