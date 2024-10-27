Tripura's Rubber Mission: Boosting Livelihoods and Sustainability
The Chief Minister's Rubber Mission in Tripura is examining a five-year extension after successfully impacting 56,400 families and 46,086 hectares. The program, supported by various associations, provides free saplings, training, and resources. With proven financial viability, a further expansion is planned, aiding former militants and enhancing local economies.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura government is considering a five-year extension of its successful 'Chief Minister's Rubber Mission,' initiated in 2021-22, and now set to conclude by 2025-26.
So far, the program has engaged 56,400 families and covered 46,086 hectares in the first four years, attributed to the support from Automated Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), which provided free saplings, and the Tripura Welfare Department offering fertilizers and fencing.
Director of Tribal Welfare, Subhasish Das, reports the program's popularity in hilly regions, with further plans to include additional 60,000 hectares and families after its promising outcomes on financial sustainability. The initiative has even attracted participation from former militants and is complemented by rubber processing and skill development centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Commitment to Technological Advancement and Sustainability
From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation
Darjeeling Embraces Sustainability with First Sewage Treatment Plant
Google Collaborates with Indian Organizations to Propel AI-Driven Solutions in Healthcare and Sustainability
Klüber Lubrication: Pioneering Sustainability in Wind Energy