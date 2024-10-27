Left Menu

Tripura's Rubber Mission: Boosting Livelihoods and Sustainability

The Chief Minister's Rubber Mission in Tripura is examining a five-year extension after successfully impacting 56,400 families and 46,086 hectares. The program, supported by various associations, provides free saplings, training, and resources. With proven financial viability, a further expansion is planned, aiding former militants and enhancing local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:44 IST
Tripura's Rubber Mission: Boosting Livelihoods and Sustainability
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government is considering a five-year extension of its successful 'Chief Minister's Rubber Mission,' initiated in 2021-22, and now set to conclude by 2025-26.

So far, the program has engaged 56,400 families and covered 46,086 hectares in the first four years, attributed to the support from Automated Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), which provided free saplings, and the Tripura Welfare Department offering fertilizers and fencing.

Director of Tribal Welfare, Subhasish Das, reports the program's popularity in hilly regions, with further plans to include additional 60,000 hectares and families after its promising outcomes on financial sustainability. The initiative has even attracted participation from former militants and is complemented by rubber processing and skill development centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024