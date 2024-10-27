Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Toxic Leak at Textile Factory Claims Lives
In Ahmedabad, a toxic gas leak at a textile factory resulted in the death of two workers, with seven others hospitalized. The incident happened at Devi Synthetics in Narol. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and whether safety protocols were adhered to.
A fatal accident at a textile factory in Ahmedabad's Narol industrial area has claimed the lives of two workers while seven others remain hospitalized after inhaling toxic fumes.
The tragic incident occurred at Devi Synthetics when toxic gas leaked during the transfer of spent acid into a tank, affecting nine individuals. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Mohan Saini, confirmed the details.
Investigation teams from various departments, including the Forensic Science Laboratory and Gujarat Pollution Control Board, are probing the incident to assess compliance with safety procedures and protocols. Their findings will guide further police action.
