CBI Probes KBC Scam: Victim Duped of Rs 3 Lakh

The CBI has registered a case against an unidentified woman who duped a man of Rs 3 lakh by falsely promising a prize from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The woman posed as a CBI officer and used PM Modi's photo to scam the victim. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:05 IST
CBI Probes KBC Scam: Victim Duped of Rs 3 Lakh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an inquiry into a scam involving the popular television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) and registered a case citing fraud, forgery, and violations of the IT Act. A complainant reported being tricked into parting with Rs 3 lakh after being promised a prize of Rs 5.6 crore. The scam included an impersonation of a CBI officer allegedly involving an unidentified woman.

The investigation revealed that the alleged scammer, posing as a CBI officer, duped the man by demanding Rs 2.91 lakh to release the said prize. The complaint, as registered by the CBI, states that the victim was contacted through two fake social media profiles named 'KBC Mumbai' and 'KBC Kolkata', which were used to entrap him.

In this unsettling affair, even the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has intervened by filing a separate complaint with the CBI. An intensive investigation into the fraudulent scheme continues to unfold, as authorities aim to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

