EOW Cracks Major Fraud Case: Cyber Café Owner's Forgery Ring Exposed

In a significant breakthrough, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has dismantled a sophisticated forgery ring, arresting Suresh Kumar, owner of a cybercafe in Delhi's Nand Nagri. Kumar, 45, orchestrated a series of deceptions using forged property papers and stolen identities, including those of deceased individuals, to secure high-value loans from banks.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from Sonal Jain, widow of Mahender Kumar Jain, who discovered that their Shalimar Bagh property documents were falsified to secure a Rs3.2 crore overdraft from Corporation Bank's Sarita Vihar branch. Despite comprehensive forensic and financial probes, the case remained unsolved until a recent fingerprint match pointed to Suresh Kumar.

Further scrutiny by the Fingerprint Bureau confirmed Kumar's involvement, leading to his arrest on April 2, 2025. During interrogation, Kumar admitted to fabricating fake sale deeds, e-stamp papers, and rubber stamps, used by a network of criminals to obtain fraudulent loans. Authorities are now focusing on dismantling the syndicate and have launched raids to seize additional evidence, issuing advisories to the public on securing personal documents.

