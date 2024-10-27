Left Menu

Heat and Hopes: Vijay's Political Debut Faces Challenges

Actor Vijay's first political conference for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam faced high temperatures and dehydration issues among attendees in Vikravandi, Tamil Nadu. Despite the challenges, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed support for Vijay's political journey, as the state prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Updated: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST
People witness excess heat at first conference of Actor Vijay's party TVK's at Vikravandi area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Excessive heat marred the inaugural conference of Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, held in Vikravandi, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. Visuals from the event depicted medical teams attending to attendees suffering from heat-related ailments, underscoring the harsh conditions faced.

Despite the large crowd's enthusiasm, reports emerged concerning inadequate water supplies for the tens of thousands present. Several volunteers experienced dehydration, necessitating their transportation to health camps, while others improvised shade by holding chairs above their heads.

Against this backdrop, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin extended his good wishes to Vijay, expressing hope for his friend's political aspirations. Actor Vijay's entry into the political arena with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was announced in February, as Tamil Nadu gears up for its 2026 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

