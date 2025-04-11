Left Menu

Rising Heatwaves Pose Threat to India's Street Vendors

The National Hawkers Federation urges the Indian government to issue guidelines to protect street vendors from heatwaves. NHF emphasizes the double impact of health risks and economic losses faced by vendors. They propose solutions like public hydration stations, shaded rest areas, and funding heat action plans.

  • India

The National Hawkers Federation (NHF) has called on the central government to implement national guidelines to protect street vendors from the increasing threat of heatwaves.

In a letter to key government officials, the NHF stressed that rising temperatures pose a significant risk to the health and income of over two crore vendors across India. The organization highlighted the alarming increase in frequency and intensity of heatwaves, with 2023 alone witnessing around 30 days of extreme heat conditions.

The NHF urged immediate integration of street vendor protection measures into the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) framework, emphasizing the need for local authorities to proactively plan for heatwave days. Proposed measures include public hydration stations, shaded rest areas, and financial support for heat action plans.

