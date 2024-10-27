Left Menu

Mystery Gunmen Attack Businessman's Home in Delhi's Rani Bagh

Unidentified gunmen fired multiple rounds at a businessman's house in West Delhi's Rani Bagh on Saturday. A slip with gangster names was left at the scene. Police are investigating. Five arrests related to a similar incident in Delhi's Welcome area have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attack, unidentified gunmen unleashed a volley of bullets at the residence of a businessman in West Delhi's Rani Bagh locality on a Saturday night, as confirmed by local law enforcement authorities. The attackers reportedly left behind a slip of paper with the names of alleged gangsters, raising suspicions of a broader criminal motive.

The incident has sparked a full-scale investigation as police work tirelessly to uncover the identities and motives of the assailants involved in the audacious act. Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced on Sunday the arrest of five individuals linked to a separate firing incident in the capital's Welcome area, which closely coincided with the Rani Bagh attack.

One person, identified as Ifra, sustained injuries during the Welcome area shooting and has been admitted to GTB Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are piecing together evidence as they delve deeper into these seemingly connected cases that are gripping the national capital with fears of escalating gang-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

