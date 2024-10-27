Gujarat Unveils Barda Jungle Safari: A New Wildlife Adventure

Gujarat is set to enhance its wildlife tourism with the inauguration of the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary and Phase-1 of the Barda Jungle Safari, scheduled for October 29 on Dhanteras. The event will be held at the Kapurdi Check Post in Devbhumi Dwarka, aiming to alleviate the strain on the popular Sasan. The ceremony will be officiated by the Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, with Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam and other dignitaries in attendance, according to the announcement by Gujarat Wildlife PCCF, N Srivastava.

The newly inaugurated 'Barda Jungle Safari' Phase-I spans approximately 192 square kilometres, encompassing the scenic Bhanwad-Ranavav area and parts of the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary. Visitors are promised a thrilling encounter with the sanctuary's rich biodiversity, as the safari trails meander near the Kilganga River, offering close views of the abundant flora and unique fauna housed within this natural reserve.

Travelers need to secure their safari permits in advance, and an online booking option will soon be available to facilitate easier planning. The sanctuary hosts a diverse range of 368 plant species and is a crucial habitat for 22 mammal species, including the iconic Asiatic Lions, leopards, and jungle cats. It is also home to 269 bird species, such as peacocks and Indian paradise flycatchers. PCCF N Srivastava emphasized the government's ongoing commitment to conservation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlighting this new sanctuary as a testament to their efforts.

