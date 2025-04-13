Tadoba Tiger Reserve: A Sanctuary for Endangered Grassland Birds

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra is witnessing a revival of endangered grassland bird species, including the Lesser Florican, thanks to the natural meadows created by relocating villages from its core area, officials report.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has embarked on a conservation breeding project targeting these rare birds. The Mumbai-based organization is assessing TATR's potential for supporting the Lesser Florican and other species following successful village relocations.

BNHS Director Kishor Rithe highlights TATR as a biologically rich tiger landscape. The reserve, home to over 100 tigers, has seen positive transformations, with grassland regeneration attracting diverse bird species, including the endangered Lesser Florican.

