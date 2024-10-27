Jalandhar Police Bust Major Criminal Network: Four Arrested

In a major crackdown, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, arrested four individuals on Sunday. These arrests mark a significant advance against illegal arms and drug operations active in the region, with those detained closely linked to Amritpal Singh.

The accused include Lakhwinder Singh from Haibowal village, Hoshiarpur; Gurbhej Singh from Gudara village, Ferozepur; Satinder Singh, also known as Kala, from Palahi village, Hoshiarpur; and Bharat, alias Bhau, from Barar Mohalla, Tarn Taran. According to Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, known for drug dealing, had connections with Harshdeep Singh, supplying him with narcotics and procuring illegal firearms from Gurbhej Singh, who has ties to Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De.

Gurbhej Singh's criminal record includes previous incarceration in Kapurthala Jail for the Amritpal case and the Ajnala police station attack. It was there he linked with Lakhwinder Singh, then serving time for murder, forming a partnership to traffic arms and drugs across Punjab. Seized phone records indicated attempts to eliminate rival factions.

Authorities have registered an FIR, No. 253 dated 19-10-2024, citing violations under the Arms Act and NDPS Act at New Baradari Police Station, Jalandhar. The operation led to the recovery of ammunition, including ten cartridges of 12-bore and eight cartridges of 315-bore, along with 100 grams of heroin. The investigation remains ongoing as police unravel the full extent of the network. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)