Left Menu

Chaos at Bandra Terminal: Stampede Sparks Safety Debate

A stampede at Bandra railway station injured nine people, prompting Western Railways to limit platform ticket sales in Mumbai. The incident led to criticism of India's infrastructure, with opposition leaders expressing concerns over public safety and accountability. An investigation has been ordered to uncover the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:51 IST
Chaos at Bandra Terminal: Stampede Sparks Safety Debate
Visuals from Bandra Terminus (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a stampede at Bandra railway station left nine people injured, spurring Western Railways to impose temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at several stations in the Mumbai division. This measure aims to control crowds during the festive season, following an official statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that confirmed eight injuries at Bandra Terminus.

Platform ticket sales have been curtailed at major stations including Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Bandra Terminus to ensure smooth passenger movement. "In anticipation of heavy festive crowds, WR has limited platform ticket sales at several Mumbai Division stations," announced Western Railway on X. These restrictions come into effect immediately and will last until November 8, 2024.

The aftermath of the Bandra stampede has sparked political outrage. Opposition leaders have critiqued the government for insufficient infrastructure. Rahul Gandhi described the stampede as indicative of "India's crumbling infrastructure," emphasizing the need for better public amenities. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered an investigation, with CCTV footage being reviewed to determine the cause of the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024