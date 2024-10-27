Chaos at Bandra Terminal: Stampede Sparks Safety Debate

On Sunday, a stampede at Bandra railway station left nine people injured, spurring Western Railways to impose temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at several stations in the Mumbai division. This measure aims to control crowds during the festive season, following an official statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that confirmed eight injuries at Bandra Terminus.

Platform ticket sales have been curtailed at major stations including Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Bandra Terminus to ensure smooth passenger movement. "In anticipation of heavy festive crowds, WR has limited platform ticket sales at several Mumbai Division stations," announced Western Railway on X. These restrictions come into effect immediately and will last until November 8, 2024.

The aftermath of the Bandra stampede has sparked political outrage. Opposition leaders have critiqued the government for insufficient infrastructure. Rahul Gandhi described the stampede as indicative of "India's crumbling infrastructure," emphasizing the need for better public amenities. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered an investigation, with CCTV footage being reviewed to determine the cause of the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)