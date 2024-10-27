60-Year-Old Arrested for Molesting Minor in Delhi Park
A 60-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Vivek Vihar for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl. The police received a PCR call regarding the incident, and a witness provided a video clip. A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and further investigation is ongoing.
- India
A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a minor in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, police announced Sunday.
The arrest followed a PCR call received on Friday, reporting the molestation of a five-year-old girl. Officials stated that the child's father alleged inappropriate contact by a neighbor while she played in a nearby park.
An eyewitness presented a video clip related to the incident, prompting authorities to file charges under Section 75 of the BNS Act and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The suspect is in custody, with further investigation underway, according to officials.
