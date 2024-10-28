Tragic Recovery of Missing Boy in Delhi Drain
The body of a seven-year-old boy was found in a drain in Delhi's Mustafabad area, four days after he slipped and fell on October 23. Despite efforts from police and family, his body was recovered and identified by his parents on October 29.
In a tragic incident, the body of a seven-year-old boy was retrieved from a drain in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday, ending a four-day search. Authorities reported that the boy had slipped into the drain on the evening of October 23. His identity was confirmed by his grieving parents after the recovery.
According to the police, the boy's father, a resident of Chaman Park, Indira Vihar, promptly reported his son's disappearance at the Gokal Puri Police Station at around 6 pm on October 24. The police registered a case under section 137 (2) BNS based on his report.
The police launched a thorough investigation, scanning CCTV footage and alerting neighboring police stations in Loni and Ghaziabad. The breakthrough came when footage near Rajdhani Public School, Babu Nagar, confirmed the boy's fall into the drain at 5.53 pm on October 23. After an intensive search, the body was found and taken to GTB Hospital for a postmortem. Further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
