China's New Era of Family Support

China's state council has announced new measures aimed at promoting a childbirth-friendly society. These measures focus on enhancing childbirth and childcare services, improving education, housing, and employment support, and fostering a new culture around marriage and childbearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:47 IST
  • China

In a significant policy shift, China's state council has announced new measures designed to promote a childbirth-friendly society, according to a report from Xinhua news agency.

The initiatives include bolstering childbirth and childcare services, alongside increased support for education, housing, and employment.

Additionally, the measures aim to cultivate a renewed culture surrounding marriage and childbearing, highlighting a strategic effort to address demographic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

