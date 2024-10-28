Left Menu

Delhi's Firecracker Fight: Minister Urges Strict Enforcement Amid Pollution Concerns

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to enforce the firecracker ban as violations persist. Despite a ban intended to curb pollution, firecrackers continue to be sold. Rising pollution levels, smog, and poor air quality exacerbate concerns during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:57 IST
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to take firm measures against breaches of the firecracker ban in the capital, citing ongoing sales despite restrictions. Rai's letter highlights the entry of firecrackers into Delhi from neighboring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

With pollution control as the primary goal, Rai had announced a prohibition on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers until January 1. The minister criticizes law enforcement, particularly the Delhi Police, for not fully enforcing the ban, as vendors continue to flout regulations.

Rai cautions that firecracker usage during Diwali could worsen air pollution and harm public health. Notably, parts of Delhi are already under a smog layer, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at a concerning 328. SAFAR forecasts continued poor air quality, exacerbated by firecrackers and stubble burning emissions.

Despite the firecracker ban, air quality is projected to stay 'Very Poor.' Earlier, LG Saxena urged Chief Minister Atishi to deploy Civil Defence Volunteers for pollution mitigation. Saxena's letter also mentioned DPCC's enforcement challenges, affecting their implementation effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

