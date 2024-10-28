Left Menu

Indian Real Estate Boom: QIP Fundraising Soars to Rs 13,000 Crore

Real estate developers in India have raised nearly Rs 13,000 crore in 2023 through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP), reflecting a post-pandemic recovery and strong investor confidence. Major players include Prestige Estates Projects and Macrotech Developers. QIP serves as a quicker fundraising alternative to IPOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Indian real estate developers have amassed nearly Rs 13,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) this year, as reported by Anarock.

The post-pandemic residential real estate recovery and heightened investor confidence are major factors contributing to this surge, according to the real estate consultant. QIPs allow publicly-traded companies to raise funds swiftly by offering equities or convertible securities to select institutional buyers, bypassing the conventional Initial Public Offering (IPO) method.

A report from Anarock revealed that by the third quarter of 2024, the real estate sector accounted for over 17 percent of QIP issuance across industries, a testament to its significant role in India's capital markets. Prominent fundraising entities include Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Macrotech Developers. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri highlighted real estate as the second highest sector to raise funds through QIPs, next to renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

