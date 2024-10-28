Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Unveils Vigilance Plans During Awareness Week

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, emphasizing a commitment to transparency and integrity. A new team of experts is set to bolster vigilance efforts. He highlighted the state's zero-tolerance approach to corruption and praised national e-governance initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:57 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds an inaugural meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Vigilance Awareness Week and Training Camp 2024', unveiling plans for a dedicated team of surveillance, technical, and financial specialists to strengthen the Vigilance Department's capabilities. The event, under the theme 'Prosperity of the Nation with the Culture of Integrity', took place at Kargi Grant on Haridwar Bypass Road.

During his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, aligning the initiative with the national celebration of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. Dhami encouraged public administration to embrace these values, aiming to inform citizens of their rights and promote accountable governance alongside a culture of integrity through truth and ethics.

Dhami also praised the economic, social, and moral growth of the nation, attributing success to initiatives like demonetisation, GST, and DBT, which fostered transparency and curbed corruption. He highlighted Uttarakhand's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption as part of the state's ongoing efforts to promote a transparent administrative culture.

Director Vigilance V. Murugeshan reported the toll-free number '1064' had received nearly 7,800 complaints since its inception in 2022, with the department conducting 66 sting operations leading to actions against 75 individuals. Additionally, CM Dhami showed support for BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal, confident in her focus on Kedarnath's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

