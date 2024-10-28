Left Menu

AMPIN and Varroc Strengthen Solar Power Partnership

AMPIN Energy Transition has signed another Power Purchase Agreement with Varroc Group to supply 27 MW of solar power, bringing Varroc's total contracted capacity with AMPIN to 60 MW. This deal reinforces AMPIN's commitment to renewable energy solutions and its portfolio across 21 states in India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AMPIN Energy Transition has entered into an agreement with Varroc Group for the supply of 27 megawatts (MW) of solar power. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) marks a repeat order from Varroc Group, demonstrating a deepening partnership between the two companies.

With this new deal, Varroc's total contracted solar capacity with AMPIN has increased to 60 MW, underscoring Varroc's commitment to sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, expressed the company's dedication to fostering innovative energy solutions and strengthening collaborations with partners. AMPIN boasts a robust renewable energy portfolio of 4 gigawatts (GW), spanning 21 states across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

