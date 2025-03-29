Left Menu

India's Solar Renaissance: Boosting Capacity for a Sustainable Future

India's solar PV module manufacturing capacity is projected to reach 125 GW by 2030 from 80 GW currently. Solar cell production will also rise to 40 GW. Significant growth has occurred since 2014, positioning India as a leader in renewable energy under Prime Minister Modi's vision for harnessing solar and wind power.

India is set to escalate its solar PV module manufacturing capacity to 125 gigawatts (GW) by the year 2030, a remarkable increase from the current 80 GW, as revealed by Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi. Furthermore, the installation capacity for solar cells is on track to expand to 40 GW from the present 25 GW.

At the inauguration of Waaree Energies Limited's state-of-the-art 5.4 GW solar cell facility in Gujarat's Navsari district, Minister Joshi emphasized the significant advancements India has made in renewable energy since 2014, transforming from a nearly non-existent player to becoming the world's third-largest producer.

Amidst global ambitions, India aims to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030, up from the current 220 GW. Joshi credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for spearheading the advancement and establishing India as a global leader, demonstrating commitment to sustainable energy and self-reliance, or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

