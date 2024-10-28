Israeli Airstrikes on Iran's Missile Sites: A Strategic Blow

An American researcher has reported that Israeli airstrikes on Saturday targeted key facilities in Iran, including a building previously linked to Iran's nuclear weapons development. David Albright, a former U.N. weapons inspector, and Decker Eveleth, a research analyst, confirmed the strikes with commercial satellite imagery.

The airstrikes hit buildings in the Parchin military complex and the missile production site in Khojir, both near Tehran. Israel claims these strikes on missile factories were in retaliation for Iran's missile attack against them earlier this month. The destruction of these facilities could hinder Iran's missile production.

Albright and Eveleth emphasize that the strikes targeted buildings involved in solid fuel mixing for ballistic missiles. Israel's military operations indicate a strategic attempt to cripple Iran's missile capabilities, aiming to prevent future missile assaults and counter threats while considering the regional geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)