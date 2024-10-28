Left Menu

Punjab Ministers Lobby for Timely Rice Procurement Amid Economic Festivities

Punjab ministers have petitioned Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to ensure prompt rice procurement to prevent a repeat of last year's delays. The ministers emphasized the significance of clearing paddy stocks quickly and facilitating wheat production. The ongoing delay has incited farmer protests across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:10 IST
Punjab Ministers Lobby for Timely Rice Procurement Amid Economic Festivities
Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to prevent a repeat of last year's procurement challenges, Punjab's cabinet ministers have urgently petitioned Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for the expedited lifting of rice stocks. The ministers emphasized the need to support wheat production and clear paddy stocks efficiently.

Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stressed the importance of swift action in a memorandum presented to the governor, highlighting last year's delayed rice procurement issues. The ministers' call to action aims to alleviate the anxiety among farmers, who have protested at several locations due to difficulties in selling their produce at government markets.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's crucial role in contributing to the nation's food supply. While the government addresses millers' demands, Mann urges the central government to aid in ensuring seamless procurement operations as the state's economy heavily relies on this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024