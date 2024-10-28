Punjab Ministers Lobby for Timely Rice Procurement Amid Economic Festivities

In a concerted effort to prevent a repeat of last year's procurement challenges, Punjab's cabinet ministers have urgently petitioned Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for the expedited lifting of rice stocks. The ministers emphasized the need to support wheat production and clear paddy stocks efficiently.

Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stressed the importance of swift action in a memorandum presented to the governor, highlighting last year's delayed rice procurement issues. The ministers' call to action aims to alleviate the anxiety among farmers, who have protested at several locations due to difficulties in selling their produce at government markets.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's crucial role in contributing to the nation's food supply. While the government addresses millers' demands, Mann urges the central government to aid in ensuring seamless procurement operations as the state's economy heavily relies on this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)