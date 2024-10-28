Wall Street Optimism Surges Amid Corporate Earnings and Geopolitical Stability

Wall Street continued its upward trajectory on Monday as investors focused on favorable geopolitical developments and awaited earnings reports from major companies. This optimism comes ahead of the Nov. 5 elections, with the market buoyed by the absence of disruptions in global energy supplies.

Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly Israel's response to an Iranian missile attack, did not impact energy flows, calming market fears. Brian Mulberry from Zacks Investment Management noted that the lack of disruption in commodity flows contributed significantly to market gains.

Attention this week turns to corporate earnings, especially from technology giants like Alphabet, Meta, and Apple, whose results will be crucial for the market's direction. As the Federal Reserve's policy decisions loom, economic data such as the Personal Consumption Expenditure index remain in focus, alongside the U.S. presidential election outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)