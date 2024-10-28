Mamata Banerjee Calls for Unity During Diwali Festivities

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm Diwali and Kali Puja greetings to the public on Monday, underlining the importance of unity in celebrating these festivals. Speaking at the inauguration of the Kali Puja pandal in Janbazar, she emphasized the shared joy of festivities.

CM Banerjee remarked, "I believe that when you celebrate any festival, it's not just your festival; we all celebrate together in unity." She urged citizens to use firecrackers responsibly, avoiding actions that could incite communal discord.

With Diwali 2024, a significant festival globally, set for October 31, she reinforced the administrative advisory for safe celebrations. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is a time for decorating homes, praying for prosperity, and coming together in celebration, advocating a collective spirit of hope and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)