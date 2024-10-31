Left Menu

Diwali Lights Up Marina Beach: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity

Thousands gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach to celebrate Diwali, engaging in traditional festivities with families. Visitors enjoyed beach activities and vibrant markets, joined by attendees from nearby states. Political figures and celebrities shared festive greetings, while special prayers marked the occasion across South India.

Updated: 31-10-2024 19:22 IST
Diwali Lights Up Marina Beach: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity
Thousands of people gather at Marina Beach on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, thousands flocked to Marina Beach in Chennai, embracing Diwali, the celebrated festival of lights, alongside their families. In the state of Tamil Nadu, the revelry of Diwali typically includes wearing new garments and lighting firecrackers, all in the company of loved ones. The allure of Marina Beach draws significant crowds to its Diwali celebrations annually, and this year was no exception with countless visitors enjoying the open-air festivities.

Beachgoers indulged in ocean dips and family time, while also frequenting the bustling beachside markets. Enthusiastic attendees from neighboring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala also took part in the joyful celebrations at Marina Beach, each arriving with family in tow.

Throughout South Indian regions, Diwali was celebrated with morning firecracker displays, temple visits, and gatherings with family. Political figures and celebrities were quick to extend their festive greetings. Notably, actor Rajinikanth greeted fans at his Chennai residence, while Vijay, both an actor and leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, conveyed heartfelt Diwali wishes to the public, inspiring the dispelling of darkness with Diwali's bright lights.

Temples across Tamil Nadu hosted special Poojas and ceremonies, drawing vast numbers of devotees. Among the venues were Manicka Vinayagar Temple in Teppakulam, Trichy, and Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram. Historically, Diwali's significance varies; in North India, it celebrates Lord Rama's return, while in the South, it marks the triumph of Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna over Narakasura.

Union Minister L. Murugan marked Diwali in Chennai by setting off firecrackers, celebrating with the sentiment that this particular Diwali was special due to nationwide achievements under the current government, notably referencing the completion of the Ram Mandir project. Meanwhile, residents of Rameswaram and Madurai celebrated traditionally, lighting a spectrum of firecrackers and sparklers to mark the occasion.

