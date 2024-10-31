Left Menu

DTC Bus Blaze: Firecrackers Ignite, Prompting Hospitalization of Two

Two passengers sustained minor burn injuries after firecrackers ignited on a DTC bus in Delhi. The injured were taken to IGI Hospital. Authorities confirmed a passenger had been carrying a small quantity of firecrackers which sparked the fire. Investigation continues, with no evidence of a blast found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:32 IST
DTC Bus Blaze: Firecrackers Ignite, Prompting Hospitalization of Two
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Thursday evening, a fire broke out on a Delhi Transport Corporation bus, causing minor burn injuries to two passengers. According to the Delhi police, the blaze was ignited by firecrackers being carried by one of the passengers on board.

The police have identified the passenger responsible for carrying the firecrackers, which unexpectedly caught fire during the commute in the Dwarka district. Both the injured individuals were swiftly transported to IGI Hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police from Dwarka confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest the fire resulted solely from the firecrackers, with no explosions reported. A police inquiry is underway to ascertain further details surrounding this unsettling event, as more information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024