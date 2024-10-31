DTC Bus Blaze: Firecrackers Ignite, Prompting Hospitalization of Two

In a dramatic incident on Thursday evening, a fire broke out on a Delhi Transport Corporation bus, causing minor burn injuries to two passengers. According to the Delhi police, the blaze was ignited by firecrackers being carried by one of the passengers on board.

The police have identified the passenger responsible for carrying the firecrackers, which unexpectedly caught fire during the commute in the Dwarka district. Both the injured individuals were swiftly transported to IGI Hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police from Dwarka confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest the fire resulted solely from the firecrackers, with no explosions reported. A police inquiry is underway to ascertain further details surrounding this unsettling event, as more information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)