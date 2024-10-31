Diwali Joy: Children of Prisoners Light Up Celebrations in Bhubaneswar

In a heartwarming Diwali celebration, children of prisoners came together at Madhur Mayee Adarsha Sikshya Niketan in Bhubaneswar, lighting up the night with fireworks and dance. This hostel, set up in 2003 and run by the Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti (OPUS), provides a supportive environment for these youngsters.

Stephen, a resident of the hostel, expressed his joy during the festival, sharing how he and his peers participated in traditional rituals, illuminating their lives with earthen diyas and vibrant fireworks. This sense of community has been a consistent aspect of life for the children at Madhur Mayee, often seen celebrating various festivals together.

Matrumayee, Secretary of OPUS, highlighted the efforts made for a spirited Diwali at the hostel. With around 47 children under its care, OPUS focuses on providing essential amenities while creating an environment filled with happiness, ensuring the children live joyfully, without the shadow of their pasts.

