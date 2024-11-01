Market Turmoil: Nasdaq Plunges Amidst AI Cost Warnings

Global stock indexes experienced a significant drop on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling over 2% following warnings from Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Microsoft about rising artificial intelligence costs. This development added to investor concerns about the return on massive AI investments.

Meta's shares fell by 4.1%, while Microsoft's plunged 6%, negatively impacting both Nasdaq and S&P 500. Market analysts are keenly awaiting results from Amazon.com and Apple expected post-market closure.

In the currency market, the dollar weakened as data indicated US consumer spending rose more than anticipated in September, hinting at robust economic growth. Additionally, the euro strengthened against the dollar, prompting further caution over European Central Bank interest rate cuts.

