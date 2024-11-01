Political Turmoil: Controversial Remarks Ignite Row in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant against Shiv Sena's Shaina NC. Sawant's comment, referring to Shaina as 'imported maal,' has ignited a significant political row in Maharashtra.

Hussain, speaking with ANI, emphasized that such statements are deeply hurtful and disrespectful not just to Shaina NC, a respected female leader in Mumbai, but to all women. He predicted a strong public reaction against Arvind Sawant and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance during the upcoming elections.

Echoing the condemnation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Sawant's remarks, calling for legal consequences. As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the political tension continues to rise, with Shaina NC preparing to contest from the Mumbadevi constituency against Congress' incumbent MLA Amin Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)