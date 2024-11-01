Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Controversial Remarks Ignite Row in Maharashtra

BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain condemned derogatory comments by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant about Shaina NC, sparking political drama. Citing insults to women, Hussain urged public backlash in upcoming Maharashtra elections. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale echoed the criticism, advocating for legal action against Sawant amidst rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:51 IST
Political Turmoil: Controversial Remarks Ignite Row in Maharashtra
Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant against Shiv Sena's Shaina NC. Sawant's comment, referring to Shaina as 'imported maal,' has ignited a significant political row in Maharashtra.

Hussain, speaking with ANI, emphasized that such statements are deeply hurtful and disrespectful not just to Shaina NC, a respected female leader in Mumbai, but to all women. He predicted a strong public reaction against Arvind Sawant and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance during the upcoming elections.

Echoing the condemnation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Sawant's remarks, calling for legal consequences. As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the political tension continues to rise, with Shaina NC preparing to contest from the Mumbadevi constituency against Congress' incumbent MLA Amin Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024