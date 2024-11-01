Left Menu

Sweep of Scraps: PSBs and Financial Institutions Turn Waste into Revenue

Public sector banks and financial institutions earned Rs 4.5 crore by disposing of scrap during a month-long initiative focused on cleanliness and efficiency. This Special Campaign 4.0 also resolved public grievances and freed significant space across the country’s institutions while promoting financial literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks and financial institutions across India have generated Rs 4.5 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, thanks to a focused one-month campaign aimed at improving cleanliness and efficiency, according to an announcement by the finance ministry.

Conducted from October 2 to 31, 2024, Special Campaign 4.0, launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), targeted better space management and customer-focused initiatives, while ensuring the 100% resolution of public grievances. Significant square footage was freed during the initiative, which included participation from diverse financial sector entities.

Efforts extended beyond scrap disposal, as banks reached out to pensioners, shared cyber security tips through social media, and organized financial literacy camps across the nation. With over 38,500 sites targeted, the campaign also helped activate nearly 80 lakh dormant accounts and facilitated the resolution of numerous insurance claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024