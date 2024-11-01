Sweep of Scraps: PSBs and Financial Institutions Turn Waste into Revenue

Public sector banks and financial institutions across India have generated Rs 4.5 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, thanks to a focused one-month campaign aimed at improving cleanliness and efficiency, according to an announcement by the finance ministry.

Conducted from October 2 to 31, 2024, Special Campaign 4.0, launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), targeted better space management and customer-focused initiatives, while ensuring the 100% resolution of public grievances. Significant square footage was freed during the initiative, which included participation from diverse financial sector entities.

Efforts extended beyond scrap disposal, as banks reached out to pensioners, shared cyber security tips through social media, and organized financial literacy camps across the nation. With over 38,500 sites targeted, the campaign also helped activate nearly 80 lakh dormant accounts and facilitated the resolution of numerous insurance claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)