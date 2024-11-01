Sweep of Scraps: PSBs and Financial Institutions Turn Waste into Revenue
Public sector banks and financial institutions earned Rs 4.5 crore by disposing of scrap during a month-long initiative focused on cleanliness and efficiency. This Special Campaign 4.0 also resolved public grievances and freed significant space across the country’s institutions while promoting financial literacy.
- Country:
- India
Public sector banks and financial institutions across India have generated Rs 4.5 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, thanks to a focused one-month campaign aimed at improving cleanliness and efficiency, according to an announcement by the finance ministry.
Conducted from October 2 to 31, 2024, Special Campaign 4.0, launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), targeted better space management and customer-focused initiatives, while ensuring the 100% resolution of public grievances. Significant square footage was freed during the initiative, which included participation from diverse financial sector entities.
Efforts extended beyond scrap disposal, as banks reached out to pensioners, shared cyber security tips through social media, and organized financial literacy camps across the nation. With over 38,500 sites targeted, the campaign also helped activate nearly 80 lakh dormant accounts and facilitated the resolution of numerous insurance claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Gears Up for Diwali with Cleanliness Drive and Crackdown on Firecrackers
Toward a Greener Future: Enhancing Solar Panel Efficiency and Circular Economy Practices
Dr Jitendra Singh Emphasizes AI's Role in Government Efficiency During PMO Session
Finance Ministry Boosts Efficiency with New CGM Posts in Nationalised Banks
Enhanced Security and Cleanliness Boost for Old Delhi Markets Ahead of Diwali