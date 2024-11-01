Chemical Leak at Andhra Pradesh Factory Hospitalizes Six

In a concerning incident, six workers from a factory located in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuram district were hospitalized on Friday after alleged exposure to toxic chemical fumes. Authorities confirmed that the workers are currently in stable condition.

The incident unfolded at a camphor factory situated in Kothapalli, Garladinne Mandal, according to Anantapur Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police, Venkateshwarlu. Reports indicate that workers were welding a radiator and inadvertently inhaled toxic odors, rendering them unconscious. Subsequently, four others attempting to provide assistance were also affected and required medical treatment.

The factory management promptly took decisive action, sending all six affected workers to KIMS Savera Hospital in Anantapur, where they are now receiving treatment on ventilators. A comprehensive investigation into the incident is being pursued, with further details expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)