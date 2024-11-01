Left Menu

Amazon's Earnings Rally Boosts Global Stock Markets Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Global stock markets saw a boost as Amazon.com's shares surged on positive earnings outcomes, offsetting declines in Apple's stock. While U.S. job data showed minimal growth, it reassured the labor market's stability. The focus shifts to the anticipated U.S. presidential election amid fluctuating Treasury yields and a persistent dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:28 IST
Global stock indexes experienced a significant boost on Friday, largely driven by a surge in Amazon.com shares following the company's better-than-expected results. As Amazon's stock rose by 7%, optimism overshadowed concerns after a weak U.S. jobs report.

The gains in Amazon's shares, promising robust results in the upcoming holiday quarter, helped offset a 1.7% drop in Apple's shares amidst its unremarkable growth projection. Investment experts noted that tech results were not as dire as feared, leading to a recovery from recent sell-offs.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields, initially falling due to the disappointing jobs data, saw a rebound; the job market demonstrated resilience with a steady 4.1% unemployment rate. As attention turns to the tight U.S. presidential race, market trends are closely watched, with expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts looming.

