Amazon's Earnings Rally Boosts Global Stock Markets Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Global stock indexes experienced a significant boost on Friday, largely driven by a surge in Amazon.com shares following the company's better-than-expected results. As Amazon's stock rose by 7%, optimism overshadowed concerns after a weak U.S. jobs report.

The gains in Amazon's shares, promising robust results in the upcoming holiday quarter, helped offset a 1.7% drop in Apple's shares amidst its unremarkable growth projection. Investment experts noted that tech results were not as dire as feared, leading to a recovery from recent sell-offs.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields, initially falling due to the disappointing jobs data, saw a rebound; the job market demonstrated resilience with a steady 4.1% unemployment rate. As attention turns to the tight U.S. presidential race, market trends are closely watched, with expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts looming.

