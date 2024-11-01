Blaze Erupts in Andheri Scrap Yard
A fire broke out in Andheri, Mumbai, at a scrap godown on Friday evening. Firefighters responded promptly, and no casualties were reported. The cause remains unknown as efforts to control it continue. Previously, a similar incident in Navi Mumbai led to three fatalities due to gas cylinder explosions.
A fire erupted at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday evening, according to officials. Upon receiving information, fire tenders swiftly reached the scene and commenced operations to extinguish the blaze.
The exact cause of the fire remains unclear as authorities work tirelessly to bring the situation under control. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, officials confirmed.
Meanwhile, authorities await further details on the incident. In a related event, three family members tragically died in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area after a fire caused by the explosion of three gas cylinders ravaged a general store and a residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
