Punjab's Flying Squads Tackle Fertiliser Black Market
The Punjab Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has established five flying squads to ensure equitable distribution and quality control of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides for the Rabi season. The squads will monitor supplies, conduct raids for illegal activities, and take samples to protect farmers' interests and maintain standards.
The Punjab Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has initiated a proactive approach by forming five flying squads tasked with ensuring the fair distribution of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides essential for the Rabi season.
Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian emphasized the squads' role in monitoring the supply chain, maintaining quality standards, and preventing illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing. The teams will regularly inspect retail and wholesale outlets, as well as manufacturing units, to enforce compliance.
An aggressive quality control drive resulted in over 2,063 pesticide samples being collected, leading to 43 licence cancellations and three FIRs. Additional samples of fertilisers and biofertilisers have been obtained to safeguard farmers' interests through close monitoring and regulation.
