Left Menu

Integrity Walkathon: SCR Promotes Vigilance Awareness

The South Central Railway organized an 'Integrity Walkathon' as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024. The event aimed to spread awareness about integrity and involved participation from railway officials, sports personnel, scouts, guides, staff, and students. The walkathon was held at Necklace Road Railway Station, Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:35 IST
Integrity Walkathon: SCR Promotes Vigilance Awareness
SCR Organizes 'Integrity Walkathon' as part of Vigilance Awareness Week (Photo/@SCRailwayIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Saturday, the South Central Railway (SCR) took to Necklace Road Railway Station for an 'Integrity Walkathon' to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week 2024. Hailing from Hyderabad, the event was flagged off by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, and saw participation from various dignitaries and young enthusiasts.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, GM Arun Kumar Jain emphasized the significance of the initiative. 'We are actively observing Vigilance Awareness Week to promote awareness regarding the necessity of vigilance and integrity,' he remarked, linking the observance to the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India.

With an overarching goal to instill a sense of integrity in public consciousness, the walkathon not just drew attention but also educated the masses. Students, with their creative art displays, embodied the week's theme, 'Culture of Integrity for a Nation's Prosperity,' ensuring that the message reached a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024