Integrity Walkathon: SCR Promotes Vigilance Awareness
The South Central Railway organized an 'Integrity Walkathon' as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024. The event aimed to spread awareness about integrity and involved participation from railway officials, sports personnel, scouts, guides, staff, and students. The walkathon was held at Necklace Road Railway Station, Hyderabad.
This Saturday, the South Central Railway (SCR) took to Necklace Road Railway Station for an 'Integrity Walkathon' to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week 2024. Hailing from Hyderabad, the event was flagged off by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, and saw participation from various dignitaries and young enthusiasts.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, GM Arun Kumar Jain emphasized the significance of the initiative. 'We are actively observing Vigilance Awareness Week to promote awareness regarding the necessity of vigilance and integrity,' he remarked, linking the observance to the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India.
With an overarching goal to instill a sense of integrity in public consciousness, the walkathon not just drew attention but also educated the masses. Students, with their creative art displays, embodied the week's theme, 'Culture of Integrity for a Nation's Prosperity,' ensuring that the message reached a broader audience.
