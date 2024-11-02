Left Menu

Mumbai and Delhi Shrouded in Post-Diwali Smog

Thick smog blankets Mumbai and Delhi post-Diwali, with AQI levels hitting hazardous levels. Locals express concern over deteriorating air quality and the impact on health and daily activities. Calls for environmental responsibility grow as conditions hinder breathing during outdoor activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:54 IST
Mumbai and Delhi Shrouded in Post-Diwali Smog
Visual of area near Marine Drive in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai and Delhi woke up to a dense layer of smog on Saturday morning, as air quality hit hazardous levels in both cities. The global AQI ranking portal 'IQAir' reported a reading of 192 for Mumbai at 10 am, placing it in the 'unhealthy' air pollution category.

On Marine Drive, a popular jogging spot in Mumbai, residents expressed their distress over the smog's impact. "I can't see anything, I can't even breathe," said a local runner. This annual post-Diwali smog has become a recurring challenge for citizens.

As the national capital battled similar conditions, with an AQI of 296 according to SAFAR, Delhi residents shared similar struggles. A cyclist near India Gate noted, "Pollution makes it difficult to breathe while cycling or jogging." Residents are urging for more environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024