Mumbai and Delhi Shrouded in Post-Diwali Smog

Mumbai and Delhi woke up to a dense layer of smog on Saturday morning, as air quality hit hazardous levels in both cities. The global AQI ranking portal 'IQAir' reported a reading of 192 for Mumbai at 10 am, placing it in the 'unhealthy' air pollution category.

On Marine Drive, a popular jogging spot in Mumbai, residents expressed their distress over the smog's impact. "I can't see anything, I can't even breathe," said a local runner. This annual post-Diwali smog has become a recurring challenge for citizens.

As the national capital battled similar conditions, with an AQI of 296 according to SAFAR, Delhi residents shared similar struggles. A cyclist near India Gate noted, "Pollution makes it difficult to breathe while cycling or jogging." Residents are urging for more environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)