Mumbai and Delhi Shrouded in Post-Diwali Smog
Thick smog blankets Mumbai and Delhi post-Diwali, with AQI levels hitting hazardous levels. Locals express concern over deteriorating air quality and the impact on health and daily activities. Calls for environmental responsibility grow as conditions hinder breathing during outdoor activities.
Mumbai and Delhi woke up to a dense layer of smog on Saturday morning, as air quality hit hazardous levels in both cities. The global AQI ranking portal 'IQAir' reported a reading of 192 for Mumbai at 10 am, placing it in the 'unhealthy' air pollution category.
On Marine Drive, a popular jogging spot in Mumbai, residents expressed their distress over the smog's impact. "I can't see anything, I can't even breathe," said a local runner. This annual post-Diwali smog has become a recurring challenge for citizens.
As the national capital battled similar conditions, with an AQI of 296 according to SAFAR, Delhi residents shared similar struggles. A cyclist near India Gate noted, "Pollution makes it difficult to breathe while cycling or jogging." Residents are urging for more environmental responsibility.
