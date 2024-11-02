Escalating Tensions: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in J&K

In a recent escalation of violence, security forces in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, engaged in a gunfight with terrorists on Saturday. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that the encounter unfolded during a cordon and search operation, with the situation still developing as forces work on the ground.

The confrontation in Khanyar follows another incident in the Bandipora district, where terrorists reportedly evaded capture after opening fire on security personnel. The Indian Army, via a statement on X, indicated that suspicious movement in the Panar area was detected by vigilant troops, leading to a shootout before the assailants fled into the surrounding jungle.

These incidents are part of a series of violent engagements in the region, including an earlier encounter in Akhnoor where three terrorists were neutralized by security forces. The heightened activity comes in the wake of terrorist attacks, such as the deadly assault on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh highway, further intensifying security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)