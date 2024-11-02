Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in J&K

Tensions rise in Jammu and Kashmir as security forces engage with terrorists in separate incidents in Srinagar and Bandipora. Ongoing operations follow recent attacks, including a deadly strike on a construction site. Indian Army continues efforts to neutralize threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:12 IST
Escalating Tensions: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in J&K
Heavy firing in the Khanyar area of Srinagar as security forces conducted cordon and search operations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent escalation of violence, security forces in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, engaged in a gunfight with terrorists on Saturday. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that the encounter unfolded during a cordon and search operation, with the situation still developing as forces work on the ground.

The confrontation in Khanyar follows another incident in the Bandipora district, where terrorists reportedly evaded capture after opening fire on security personnel. The Indian Army, via a statement on X, indicated that suspicious movement in the Panar area was detected by vigilant troops, leading to a shootout before the assailants fled into the surrounding jungle.

These incidents are part of a series of violent engagements in the region, including an earlier encounter in Akhnoor where three terrorists were neutralized by security forces. The heightened activity comes in the wake of terrorist attacks, such as the deadly assault on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh highway, further intensifying security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

