Gujarat CM Ushers in Vikram Samvat 2081 with Visionary New Year Greetings

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a significant New Year's courtesy visit to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the esteemed Raj Bhavan on Saturday, alongside Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, who extended greetings to the Governor.

Earlier, Patel immersed himself in the New Year celebrations of Vikram Samvat 2081, visiting Gandhinagar's Panchdev Temple for a spiritual ceremony. He performed ritualistic puja, advocating for the well-being and prosperity of Gujarat's residents and wishing them a prosperous new beginning.

In his enthusiastic New Year message, Patel highlighted Gujarat's potential in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary Viksit Bharat@2047. The gathering saw the participation of MLA Ritaben Patel, Gandhinagar Mayor Meeraben Patel, and local municipal authorities. The Chief Minister also offered his heartfelt wishes to the devotees present at the temple.

