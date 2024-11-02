Security Forces Eliminate Top LeT Commander in Srinagar
In a significant operation, Kashmir security forces killed a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Srinagar. The terrorist, involved in the murder of Inspector Masroor, was neutralized in a gunbattle that injured four security personnel. Anantnag district saw a similar operation ending with two terrorists eliminated.
- Country:
- India
In a key operation, the Kashmir Zone's Inspector General of Police, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, announced that security forces have successfully eliminated a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander. The encounter took place in Srinagar's Khanyar area, resulting in injuries to four security personnel.
Identified as Usman, the dismantled terrorist was reportedly involved in Inspector Masroor's murder earlier this year. This operation, said to have concluded now, underscores the continuous efforts by security agencies to curb terror activities in the region.
Similarly, another encounter in the Anantnag district ended with security forces neutralizing two terrorists. The operation, initiated upon receiving specific intel, was conducted in the Halkan Gali area by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Srinagar Sector CRPF, who managed to successfully counter the threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leaders Unite in Denouncing Terrifying Gagangeer Terrorist Attack
Maharashtra: Four Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district, says official.
Aviation on Edge: Hoax Bomb Threats Alarm Security Forces
Four Naxals Killed in Gadchiroli Police Encounter
Pennsylvania Threat: Poll Watcher's Dangerous Encounter