Security Forces Eliminate Top LeT Commander in Srinagar

In a significant operation, Kashmir security forces killed a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Srinagar. The terrorist, involved in the murder of Inspector Masroor, was neutralized in a gunbattle that injured four security personnel. Anantnag district saw a similar operation ending with two terrorists eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:41 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a key operation, the Kashmir Zone's Inspector General of Police, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, announced that security forces have successfully eliminated a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander. The encounter took place in Srinagar's Khanyar area, resulting in injuries to four security personnel.

Identified as Usman, the dismantled terrorist was reportedly involved in Inspector Masroor's murder earlier this year. This operation, said to have concluded now, underscores the continuous efforts by security agencies to curb terror activities in the region.

Similarly, another encounter in the Anantnag district ended with security forces neutralizing two terrorists. The operation, initiated upon receiving specific intel, was conducted in the Halkan Gali area by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Srinagar Sector CRPF, who managed to successfully counter the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

